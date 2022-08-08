Man hospitalized in shooting on Lagrange Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

According to TPD records, officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 3300 block of Lagrange just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. They found a 43-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his hip region, the report said.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police have not publicly identify any suspects in the case. An investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

