Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

National average price of gas expected to dip under $4

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Ravine Park Village homicide
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig

Latest News

In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper hiring professional nappers