National Council on Aging shares money-saving resources, tips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Council on Aging is sharing some resources for those looking to save money.

Using the agency’s Benefits CheckUp tool, users can insert their zip code to find out if they’re eligible for various benefits program that can help pay for health care, medicine, food, utilities, and more. You can find that tool at the link here.

The agency also offers guidance on how to save money on medications which you can find here. Find additional details on prescription help from States and Drug Manufacturers here.

Those looking for Medicare guidance can use the NCOA’s tool here.

You can explore the agency’s website for additional guidance and resources at the link here. 13abc’s Christina Williams is interviewing a representative from the agency Monday on Action News at 4. You can watch the day’s Big Story segment at 4:30 p.m. on 13abc and on our newscast livestream here.

