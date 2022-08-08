Ohio Task Force 1 to stay on standby for KY flooding response

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Task Force 1 will remain in Kentucky in a state of readiness as they enter day 11 of responding to the historic flooding in the southeastern part of the state.

According to OH-TF1, since completing their search and rescue missions in Breathitt Co., Kentucky, OH-TF1 has moved into a staging position near Lexington. The state of Kentucky has requested the team, and other FEMA assets, to remain in place out of an abundance of caution.

“OH-TF1′s deployments are typically to support a state or community after the disaster has occurred,” said Program Manager Even Schumann. “However, there are occasions (e.g., hurricanes) where OH-TF1 can be deployed in anticipation of a disaster happening. For the flooding events in Kentucky, both deployment types are happening.”

Many rivers in the area are at or above flood levels and with the area expecting storms with up to half an inch of rain per hour over the next few days, the team is prepared to respond rapidly if called upon.

“The team stays busy while staged,” said Task Force Leader Adam Landis. “We take advantage of every minute together to work on rehabilitating equipment to preparing for the next call for assistance. We also take a large part of each day to train as a team. It is valuable time for the group.”

