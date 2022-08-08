Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

Chief George Kral
Chief George Kral
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday.

“I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter.

“I always tell Chief Kral that, in my opinion, being a police chief is the single hardest job in America, and yet Chief Kral has handled the unique pressures of his job with both grace and excellence,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement. “In particular, the drastically lower amounts of crime and gun violence we have seen in Toledo this year — and in particular over the past 3 months — are a direct result of the efforts he and his team have made to address a national problem with innovative local solutions.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Ravine Park Village homicide
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig

Latest News

According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, 56, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life...
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
Darryl Lathan is facing charges in the May shooting death of Armonte Rodgers.
Man convicted in Toledo nightclub shooting
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Cenovus buys out remaining 50% share in Toledo Refinery
8/7: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
8/7: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast