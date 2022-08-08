TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Chief George Kral, who has led the Toledo Police Department for the past seven years, will retire in January, he announced Monday.

“I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police,” Kral said on Twitter.

After more than 32 years of service to the residents of the @city_of_toledo I am announcing that I’ll be retiring from @ToledoPolice on January 9,2023. I’ve truly loved every minute being your Chief of Police. pic.twitter.com/1PzdgJc90g — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) August 8, 2022

“I always tell Chief Kral that, in my opinion, being a police chief is the single hardest job in America, and yet Chief Kral has handled the unique pressures of his job with both grace and excellence,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said in a statement. “In particular, the drastically lower amounts of crime and gun violence we have seen in Toledo this year — and in particular over the past 3 months — are a direct result of the efforts he and his team have made to address a national problem with innovative local solutions.”

