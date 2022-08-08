Birthday Club
USPS aims to hire more toledoans

The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application on Wednesday for applicants.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators.

The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants.

The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post Office located on 435 South St. Clair St.

Attendees can apply to fill immediate openings for City Carrier Assistants, Mail Handler Assistants, Postal Support Employees, Rural Carrier Associates, and Tractor Trailer Operators.

The starting salary for the positions varies from $17.32 to $27.52 per hour.

USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

All applicants must be available to work weekends, and holidays, and have acceptable driving records.

