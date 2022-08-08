Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH: Pups ride tandem during the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships

Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @Jaycubalan / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDA MAR BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) – Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in northern California to see who would be named Top Dog in the 2022 World Dog Surfing Championships.

The event brought together the best in local and international dog surfing talent to compete in various categories.

Some pups rode solo, others rode with their canine pals and some dogs caught waves with their favorite humans.

There were several other activities on the land, including a dog beach fashion contest and dog adoptions.

At the end of the event, Skyler had a “pawsome” day and was the overall champ, taking home four awards, including Top Dog.

A crowd enjoyed the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Linda Mar Beach, California. (Source: @regulatorynerd / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Foul play suspected with body found in Ottawa County ditch
Ravine Park Village homicide
East Toledo homicide victim was murder suspect in the death of Catherine Craig

Latest News

Casper is hiring "professional sleepers."
Casper hiring professional nappers
Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in Northern California to see who would be...
Crowd enjoying the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
‘We’re triaging’: Police deal with surge in violent crime as their ranks dwindle