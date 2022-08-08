Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child.

Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.

According to Wauseon PD, on Aug. 2, officers responded to a report of a child having seizures. When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old female child unresponsive and later found out the child’s injuries were life-threatening and the result of trauma from physical abuse.

Wauseon PD says the child was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance where she later died on Aug. 4.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Wauseon PD at 419-335-3821.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.