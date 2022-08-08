Birthday Club
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child.

Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.

According to Wauseon PD, on Aug. 2, officers responded to a report of a child having seizures. When officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old female child unresponsive and later found out the child’s injuries were life-threatening and the result of trauma from physical abuse.

Wauseon PD says the child was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance where she later died on Aug. 4.

If anyone has any information on this incident, contact Wauseon PD at 419-335-3821.

