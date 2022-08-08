‘We patients are really ready’ Some local seniors celebrate passage of Inflation Reduction Act

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The prescription drug component of the Inflation Reduction Act is getting a lot of reaction. 13abc checked in with some local seniors.

Medication is critical part of life for a lot of seniors, but paying for it can be a challenge for many.

Judith Parker is one of the seniors we spoke with who say they are hopeful this act will help change that.

“I am on a fixed income, and it’s very hard for me to keep up with everything,” Parker said.

It’s the same story for a lot of seniors. Elisabeth Hanrahan worked in health care for decades.

“We are the richest country in the world and we give away medicine to other countries, so why can’t we have prices everyone can afford? My hope is that everyone who needs medication will be able to afford it,” Hanrahan said.

There were a lot of strong reactions at the Maumee Senior Center when it comes to the provision in the inflation reduction act that will allow Medicare to negotiate some drug prices.

Sharon Krall says a lot of drug costs are out of control.

“I think some of the prices are just plain ridiculous,” Krall said. “I want to know who’s making all that money. It’s horrible.”

In addition to allowing Medicare to negotiate some drug prices, a $2,000 annual cap will also be placed on drug costs for Medicare recipients.

Gail Lindsay is hopeful about the changes.

“I take a lot of medicines now, and there are prices that blow my mind, but I have to have them,” Lindsay said.

Hanrahan says she knows too many people who have to make tough choices when it comes to medicine.

“I know people who cut their meds in half or take them every other day or every three days because they can’t afford them,” Hanrahan said.

Hanrahan says she was excited when the bill passed the Senate, but she wishes the changes could be made sooner.

“I emailed everyone when the news came out about the Inflation Reducation Act,” Hanrahan said. “We were all very happy, but we also know that it will take awhile. I wish it could go through fast. We patients are really ready.”

Lindsay echoes that wish.

“I see nothing coming right away. Everything is down the road. So will it help me? Maybe. Maybe not,” Lindsay said,

Members of the House are set to return from August recess to begin voting later this week. The bill is expected to pass. From there, it will head to President Biden’s desk.

