Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1 dead after US Coast Guard, boat collide in Puerto Rico

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel...
The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter and a Puerto Rico fishing boat collided Monday in an incident that killed one person and injured another, officials said.

Monday’s accident occurred in the early afternoon near the northern coastal town of Dorado, according to a U.S. Coast Guard statement.

The agency identified the dead fisherman as Carlos Rosario and said his brother, Samuel Rosario, was injured.

The two were aboard a 23-foot (seven-meter) commercial fishing vessel called Desakata, while the U.S. Coast Guard was traveling in 154-foot (47-meter) fast-response cutter, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

Latest News

The Toledo Zoo welcomes the community to enjoy art throughout the zoo grounds with its Wild...
Toledo Zoo presents its Wild About Art Fair
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally on...
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Toledo residents are petitioning to fix Birkdale road
Toledo neighbors petitioning to fix roads after construction
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities