Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12-year-old author writes about life as a refugee and making Toledo his new home

“I was born in Pakistan. We had to leave our country because we were facing persecution because of our beliefs,” said Ahmad.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When you’re born somewhere coined “The Land of the Free,” like the U.S., it may be easy to forget about all the opportunities here. The story of 12-year-old refugee, turned author, Tanzeel Ahmad and his family, may serve as a good reminder.

“I was born in Pakistan. We had to leave our country because we were facing persecution because of our beliefs,” said Ahmad.

Ahmad says he and his family escaped to Thailand and stayed there for five years after leaving Pakistan.

“There were a lot of difficulties there that we had to go through, sometimes we had no food,” said Ahmad.

Tamsel Adel, Ahmad’s brother, tells 13abc they couldn’t even afford schooling until they got to the U.S., adding most of their prior learning came from YouTube.

“We actually learned English from there,” said Adel.

Ahmad says he didn’t even plan on writing a book. In fact, the possibility didn’t even cross his mind until his sixth grade teacher approached him during a writing assignment.

“It was actually an essay where you could write about anything, but I wanted to do a personal narrative. When I gave her the rough draft, she wanted me to write a book,” said Ahmad.

That’s exactly what Ahmad and his teacher did, they wrote a book together and called it “My Story of America.”

“I’m proud of him,” said Adel.

“It was amazing just sitting there writing,” said Ahmad.

“I’m proud of him and I thank god,” said Esma Adel, Ahmad’s mother.

We asked Ahmad what’s next.

The soon-to-be seventh grader at Washington Local Schools said he will continue to study hard, because one day he wants to be a doctor and he also hopes to write another book.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, 56, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life...
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
Devon Harris, 27, was arrested in connection to the killing of a three-year-old girl.
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Cenovus buys out remaining 50% share in Toledo Refinery

Latest News

After a very dry start to the growing season, mother nature dropped a lot of rain on northwest...
Rain timing helps apple crop
Rain timing helping apple crop
Rain timing helping apple crop
In 2012, the school was founded by Loggins’ late mother Ann Jerkins-Harris who died in 2021.
Building Better Schools: Local charter school celebrates its legacy
8/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast