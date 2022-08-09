8/9: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Many places have picked up over an inch of beneficial rain since Sunday, though the faucet has been shut off -- not to mention the heat and humidity. We’ll stay below 80F this afternoon, and hover in the low to mid-80s through a dry and comfortable Jeep Fest weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.