Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

8/9: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Slow clearing this afternoon; 80s and dry through Jeep Fest weekend
The clouds will slowly clear this afternoon, and we'll stay dry in the 80s through Jeep Fest weekend! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many places have picked up over an inch of beneficial rain since Sunday, though the faucet has been shut off -- not to mention the heat and humidity. We’ll stay below 80F this afternoon, and hover in the low to mid-80s through a dry and comfortable Jeep Fest weekend!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, 56, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life...
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
Devon Harris, 27, was arrested in connection to the killing of a three-year-old girl.
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Cenovus buys out remaining 50% share in Toledo Refinery

Latest News

The clouds will slowly clear this afternoon, and we'll stay dry in the 80s through Jeep Fest...
8/9: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Low Humidity All Week
August 9th Weather Forecast
8/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/8/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
It's another hot and humid afternoon, with scattered storms set to return before sunset. Dan...
8/8: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast