August 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A morning shower is possible south of US 6, otherwise it will be cloudy early with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Patchy fog is possible overnight tonight with a low in the low 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s. Thursday through next Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.