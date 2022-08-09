Birthday Club
August 9th Weather Forecast

Low Humidity All Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A morning shower is possible south of US 6, otherwise it will be cloudy early with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Patchy fog is possible overnight tonight with a low in the low 60s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 80s. Thursday through next Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

