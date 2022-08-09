Building Better Schools: Local charter school celebrates its legacy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been around for a decade.

While other charter schools have closed up shop, Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Educational Excellence has sustained.

So what’s the secret to success?

The Superintendent School Leader of the academy — located on 728 Parkside Blvd., — said the secret is the value her staff places on its students.

“We credit our longevity with the fact that our students are important to us and that we make sure that every student gets what they need when they come here. They get social-emotional support, they get the academic support they need. Every teacher is here because they love children, they care about children and they want them to succeed,” Sonya Loggins, Superintendent School Leader said.

In 2012, the school was founded by Loggins’ late mother Ann Jerkins-Harris who died in 2021.

“My mother believed in educating the whole child that means including their social-emotional learning; their academic learning; their personalities; their interest; and their families. We encompass all of that in our school,” Loggins said.

The K through Sixth charter school is tuition free and offers free transportation.

School officials said their enrollment has decreased due to COVID. The academy currently has nearly 100 students enrolled.

“We value quality above quantity. So the quality of education is what’s important to us not the number of students in our classrooms. The smaller the number of students the better education we can give them,” Loggins said.

The academy is offering limited enrollment for 2022 to 2023 academic year.

To learn more information, visit the academy’s website.

