Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control.

There were several people inside the home at the time of the crash. Everyone in the home and in the car are okay. TPD said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

