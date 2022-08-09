Birthday Club
Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation

By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does.

All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.

There will only be three winners.

Though, anyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Donors can schedule an appointment to give using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Donors help by pumping up the blood and platelet supply to keep it from falling to shortage levels.

