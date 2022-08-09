City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday.

According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium.

Toledo City Council passed an ordinance to place a moratorium on water shut-offs in March 2020. In addition to the moratorium, the city council also approved waiving late fees for city residents during the early stages of the pandemic.

City officials said there are various options for residents with past due water balances. In fact, the city launched its debt forgiveness program in October 2021 and already has 2,500 customers enrolled.

Enrollment will continue throughout October 1, 2022, and eligibility requirements are as listed below:

Must reside in Toledo

Have an income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level (300 percent for seniors or disabled customers)

Have past due charges of at least $200 (water, sewer, stormwater) from prior to October 1, 2021

Pathway’s Low Income Household Water Assistance Program has an additional $500,000 available for eligible customers who:

Live with the county

Have an income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level

Have been disconnected or have received a disconnection notice.

The LIHWAP program ends on September 30, 2022

Residents who do not qualify for either assistance program may enroll in a payment plan to prevent a water shutoff.

Enrollment for these programs can be completed via the city’s online portal available on the city’s website.

Residents can also contact the City of Toledo Debt Forgiveness Program at 419-314-3402 and the Pathway Low Income Household Water Assistance Program at 567-432-0027.

In addition, there are several options to assist Ohioans with natural gas and electricity as well.

