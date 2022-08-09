Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Driver in fiery crash that killed 5 charged with murder

A witness who was traveling behind the car involved in the collision describes the scene. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus near Los Angeles has been charged with murder.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, of Texas also was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered held without bail. She didn’t enter a plea Monday at her first court appearance.

Prosecutors say her Mercedes-Benz was doing 90 mph last Thursday when it ran a red light and plowed into cars in an intersection in Windsor Hills, setting several on fire.

“It was definitely one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Franco Pepi on Friday.

Pregnant mother Asherey Ryan, her fetus, 11-month-old son, Alonzo Quintero and boyfriend, Reynold Lester, all died in one car, said Sha’seana Kerr in a GoFundMe posting.

Lester’s family told KABC-TV that the 24-year-old security guard was the father of Ryan’s unborn child.

Two other women were also killed in the crash, but their names weren’t made public as of Monday.

If convicted of all charges, Linton could face up to 90 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, 56, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life...
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned...
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Cenovus buys out remaining 50% share in Toledo Refinery

Latest News

At least 37 people have died since July's deluge, which dropped 8 to 10-1/2 inches of rain in...
Biden tours Kentucky flood damage, pledges support
Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union prepare for the annual African American Festival.
2022 African American Festival
FILE - In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass...
Biden administration says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Gabby Petito’s family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging police failed to...
Attorney: Officers 'failed to recognize' danger in Petito traffic stop