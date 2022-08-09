Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in one Toledo neighborhood say they are sick of the gas smell on their street.

According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real nuisance, making it hard to enjoy their homes.

While the issue isn’t visible on Chestnut Street, the smell is best described as the scent one smells when a gas stove or grill doesn’t ignite right away. It’s simply the scent of built-up gas.

Diane Pinkelton, a resident of Chestnut Street, said the scent can easily be smelled from within her home. In fact, she said the smell will fill up her “front room” if she leaves the window open.

“... it gets to the point where we need to open other windows to let it escape,” Pinkelton said.

Pinkelton said she has smelled the gas for months. However, she does recall seeing the Columbia Gas crews once. The energy company told the I-Team on Monday that the issue is called a grade 2 leak, meaning it’s not hazardous. Due to the leak being harmless, the company is allotted six months to fix it.

“How do you not worry about the smell of gas,” said Pinkelton.

So while Columbia Gas has until October to fix the issue, these neighbors want it addressed now as the smell is posing problems in their daily lives.

“I haven’t barbecued because I don’t trust the fact that the smell is in the air and not knowing where it’s coming from,” said Pinkelton.

The good news is that one Columbia Gas crew came out Monday to double-check the issues and we are told a repair crew will be out there Tuesday to actually fix the issue.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Wauseon police looking for man charged with murder of 3-year-old
Toledo firefighters respond to a fire at Sam Auto Care in the 2000 block of Dorr Street near...
Toledo auto shop catches fire
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Lucas County opened a new roundabout on Monclova and Wreckerly Rd. on Aug. 3, 2022.
Lucas County Engineer’s Office installs two new roundabouts
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement

Latest News

According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real...
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
Kenneth Marshall sentenced to 130 years in jail
Kenneth Marshall sentenced to 130 years in jail
Prescription drugs
‘We patients are really ready’ Some local seniors celebrate passage of Inflation Reduction Act
Many say the changes can't be put in place soon enough
Local reaction to drug price component of Inflation Reduction Act