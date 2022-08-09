Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in one Toledo neighborhood say they are sick of the gas smell on their street.

According to residents, the stench has been lingering for months and has become a real nuisance, making it hard to enjoy their homes.

While the issue isn’t visible on Chestnut Street, the smell is best described as the scent one smells when a gas stove or grill doesn’t ignite right away. It’s simply the scent of built-up gas.

Diane Pinkelton, a resident of Chestnut Street, said the scent can easily be smelled from within her home. In fact, she said the smell will fill up her “front room” if she leaves the window open.

“... it gets to the point where we need to open other windows to let it escape,” Pinkelton said.

Pinkelton said she has smelled the gas for months. However, she does recall seeing the Columbia Gas crews once. The energy company told the I-Team on Monday that the issue is called a grade 2 leak, meaning it’s not hazardous. Due to the leak being harmless, the company is allotted six months to fix it.

“How do you not worry about the smell of gas,” said Pinkelton.

So while Columbia Gas has until October to fix the issue, these neighbors want it addressed now as the smell is posing problems in their daily lives.

“I haven’t barbecued because I don’t trust the fact that the smell is in the air and not knowing where it’s coming from,” said Pinkelton.

The good news is that one Columbia Gas crew came out Monday to double-check the issues and we are told a repair crew will be out there Tuesday to actually fix the issue.

