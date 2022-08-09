Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Homeward Bound Initiative promotes dog licensing

The vast majority of dogs who come into LC4 do not have any identifying information, making it...
The vast majority of dogs who come into LC4 do not have any identifying information, making it difficult for staff to return lost or stray dogs to their owner.(wtvg)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved an initiative to reunite lost or stray dogs to their owners.

Under the Homeward Bound Initiative, owners will not be charged redemption and citation fees if their dog is picked up or taken into Canine Care Center, LC4, wearing current license tags.

The fee waiver is effectively immediately and only applies to first-time dog impounds. Dog owners with previous violations are not eligible.

The initiative’s purpose is to reunite lost pets with their families more quickly and to encourage owners to purchase annual licenses.

Ohio law requires dogs three months of age or older to be licensed.

According to the commissioners report, the vast majority of dogs who come into LC4 do not have any identifying information, making it difficult for staff to return lost or stray dogs to their owner.

More information about how to obtain a license and tag for your pet is available on the Lucas County Canine Care and Control website at lucascountydogs.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, 56, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life...
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
Devon Harris, 27, was arrested in connection to the killing of a three-year-old girl.
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Cenovus buys out remaining 50% share in Toledo Refinery

Latest News

Though, anyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift...
Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation
The events will provide students with fun activities and resources that will allow them to...
TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources
Javontay Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a...
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder
The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at...
Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event