Homeward Bound Initiative promotes dog licensing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved an initiative to reunite lost or stray dogs to their owners.

Under the Homeward Bound Initiative, owners will not be charged redemption and citation fees if their dog is picked up or taken into Canine Care Center, LC4, wearing current license tags.

The fee waiver is effectively immediately and only applies to first-time dog impounds. Dog owners with previous violations are not eligible.

The initiative’s purpose is to reunite lost pets with their families more quickly and to encourage owners to purchase annual licenses.

Ohio law requires dogs three months of age or older to be licensed.

According to the commissioners report, the vast majority of dogs who come into LC4 do not have any identifying information, making it difficult for staff to return lost or stray dogs to their owner.

More information about how to obtain a license and tag for your pet is available on the Lucas County Canine Care and Control website at lucascountydogs.com.

