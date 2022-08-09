Infrastructure bill to fund Sandusky construction projects

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced the Department of Transportation has awarded over $24 million to ODOT for construction projects in Erie County.

According to Brown’s office, The funding of the $24.45 million grant was made possible through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Transportation Discretionary Grants program, which was scaled up in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Brown helped write and pass last year.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already getting resources to Ohio communities to improve transportation,” said Brown. “I’m working to make sure Ohio gets its fair share – or more – of infrastructure investment, and this is the first step in that effort. This investment will mean faster travel and safer intersections, and will support Sandusky’s economy and the Erie County region.”

Brown’s office says the Sandusky project includes replacing approximately five intersections with roundabouts and installing part of the Sandusky Bay Pathway and a multi-use path, all along US-6 and Rye Branch Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.