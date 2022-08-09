Birthday Club
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

Javontay Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a...
Javontay Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a Toledo gas station.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted on charges connected to the 2021 murder of an elderly man at a Toledo gas station.

According to court documents, Javontay D. Johnson was found guilty of murder and two counts of felonious assault after he withdrew his previous not guilty pleas and entered Alford pleas.

He was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of John Toyer, 74, at a gas station at Detroit and Central in March of 2021. Police say Toyer was shot inside his car at the gas pumps and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Johnson was the second person arrested in connection to the murder. A 15-year-old was also arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault on police officer. The teen allegedly lead police on a chase after the shooting.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on August 17.

You can watch previous coverage on this story from March of 2021 below:

A 74-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station in Toledo.

