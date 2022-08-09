Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting a Back-to-School event to help families get ready and excited for the school year.

The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St. Organizers says the event is designed to promote a successful start to the school year.

“Mercy Health is proud to partner with Premier Bank, Seaway Market and other organizations to help bring needed services and information to families at the start of the school year,” said Cindy Pisano, supervisor, Mercy Health – Healthy Connections. “The Back to School event is a way to celebrate starting this upcoming school year full of healthy habits!”

According to organizers, Mercy Health will be on site to provide health screenings. There will also be additional information about Starting Fresh, Mercy Health’s fruits and vegetable prescription program, as well as Mom’s Quit for Two, a smoking cessation program for pregnant moms.

Organizers say the event will include a backpack lottery, sponsored by Premier Bank, which gives participants the chance to win a backpack. Seaway Market will also be providing hot dogs, chips and water for participants.

