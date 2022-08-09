Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event

The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at...
The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St.(Mercy Health)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting a Back-to-School event to help families get ready and excited for the school year.

The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St. Organizers says the event is designed to promote a successful start to the school year.

“Mercy Health is proud to partner with Premier Bank, Seaway Market and other organizations to help bring needed services and information to families at the start of the school year,” said Cindy Pisano, supervisor, Mercy Health – Healthy Connections. “The Back to School event is a way to celebrate starting this upcoming school year full of healthy habits!”

According to organizers, Mercy Health will be on site to provide health screenings. There will also be additional information about Starting Fresh, Mercy Health’s fruits and vegetable prescription program, as well as Mom’s Quit for Two, a smoking cessation program for pregnant moms.

Organizers say the event will include a backpack lottery, sponsored by Premier Bank, which gives participants the chance to win a backpack. Seaway Market will also be providing hot dogs, chips and water for participants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, 56, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life...
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
Devon Harris, 27, was arrested in connection to the killing of a three-year-old girl.
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Cenovus buys out remaining 50% share in Toledo Refinery

Latest News

BGSU responds to Foltz family wrongful death lawsuit, denies wrongdoing
The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
The Sandusky project includes replacing approximately five intersections with roundabouts and...
Infrastructure bill to fund Sandusky construction projects
Hamilton at the Stranahan
Hamilton at the Stranahan