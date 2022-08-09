Moment of Science: Kill the Sun!

Have you ever been standing outside on a hot day and wished you could just take a big bucket of water and put out the Sun? Well, obviously that’s a bad idea... but in the interest of science, let’s try it!

*The short answer is that we’d need over 6 billion times more water than earth has to even approach the mass of the Sun... and we can never make a big enough bucket to transport it.... and all of that water would turn to steam and then plasma almost instantly. Let’s say we ignored all that for the purpose of having a Moment of Science longer than a minute.

*The Sun converts hydrogen to helium, and essentially gives off and loses about 4 million tons of matter per second, in the form of energy as a byproduct. Based on that, it’d be about 10 billion years before it goes out on its own, and currently we’re about halfway through its life cycle. For comparison, if our sun were the mass of the earth, it would go out in just 50,000 years -- a blink of an eye on a cosmic scale.

*Burning something on Earth typically happens through chemical combustion, where you’re rearranging bonds between atoms without changing the nuclei of the atoms themselves. Combustion needs three key ingredients: air, fuel, and heat. Throw water on a fire, it coats it and stifles its components. The sun, however, goes through the process of nuclear fusion -- in this case, fusing together two hydrogen nuclei to form helium on a massive scale. That’s because of the intense pressure that its own gravity exerts, pulling everything in. That’s a lot of fuel and heat to overcome... so, what about the air? Well, good luck finding that in space. The sun already does perfectly fine without it.

*Here’s the key to our question: Since water is two-thirds hydrogen (H₂O, remember?), adding that big old bucket of it to the sun will be giving it fuel, making it twice as heavy, and twice as hot as its core. Since the Sun’s energy output is its own mass to the fourth power, doubling its mass (2⁴) means it ends up 16 times brighter. Congratulations, you’ve managed to boil the earth... and if there was life on Mars, don’t worry. It’s gone now.

All of this to say, maybe we should focus more on conserving water, the source of life on earth, instead of using it to kill the other source of life on earth.

