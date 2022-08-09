Rocket Week kicks off academic year

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo and the City of Toledo are partnering for Rocket Week to kick off the 2022-23 academic year and another year of Rocket Athletics.

Rocket Week is a series of special events leading up to the home-opening football game for the Rockets, the start of the academic year and the celebration of the University’s year-long sesquicentennial anniversary.

The Rockets host LIU at the Glass Bowl on Thursday, September 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Rocket Week schedule:

Wednesday, August 24

- Win-it-Wednesday flag giveaway on Facebook

Thursday, August 25

- At 12:15 p.m. a downtown pep rally at the food trucks at Levis Square On St. Clair St., with live music.

- All day the Toledo community is encouraged to wear Rocket gear or midnight blue and gold in support of the Toledo Rockets.

Friday, August 26

- At 10:00 a.m. a flag raising ceremony at One Government Center

- At 6:00 p.m. the CAP Carnival at the Glass Bowl for incoming Toledo students

Sunday, August 28

- At 12:00 p.m. Rocket Week at Franklin Mall featuring crafts and a picture station with mascots

Monday, August 29

- At 6:00 p.m. the coach’s show with head football coach Jason Candle on the University of Toledo Rocket Sports Radio Network at Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar on 3115 W. Bancroft St.

Wednesday, August 31

- At 12:30 p.m. Campus Pep Rally during the University of Toledo Student Affairs Involvement Fair at Centennial Mall

Thursday, September 1

- At 12:00 p.m. Toledo Soccer vs Oakland at Paul Hotmer Field where admission is free for all fans

- At 7:00 p.m. Toledo Football versus LIU at the Glass Bowl

Rocket Flags are available for purchase at the Rocket Ticket Office, online through Toledo Athletics or Rocky’s Locker at Savage Arena or online.

Fans can share their Toledo pride on social media by using the hashtags #RocketWeek and #TeamToledo to share photos of their flags and gear.

For more information about Rocket Week or to purchase football tickets, stop by the Rocket Ticket Office at Savage Arena, go online or call 419-530-4653.

In celebration of Rocket Week, Wednesday, fans have the option of purchasing tickets for the home opener for $19 per ticket with the promo code ROCKET.

