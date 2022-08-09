Birthday Club
Toledo Zoo presents its Wild About Art Fair

The Toledo Zoo welcomes the community to enjoy art throughout the zoo grounds with its Wild About Art fair.
The Toledo Zoo welcomes the community to enjoy art throughout the zoo grounds with its Wild About Art fair.(Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Zoo welcomes the community to enjoy art throughout the zoo grounds with its Wild About Art fair.

The two-day art event kicks off Saturday and will run from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The art fair will resume Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The unique art show will feature more than 50 local and regional artists presenting various mediums of art on display and for sale.

In addition, to the art displays, attendees can enjoy live musical entertainment and animal painting demos.

Animal painting demos begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Live entertainment includes Millenius String Quartet who will perform from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Main Plaza and the Toledo School for the Art’s Urban Jazz Collective who will perform from 3 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Main Plaza.

For more information and a full schedule, visit the zoo’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

