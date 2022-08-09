Birthday Club
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz

The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz starting August 19 to September 5.

The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on identifying those operating a vehicle while under the influence, OVI offenders.

Officers will work on random dates during this period and will be assigned to areas where there has been more traffic complaints and reported accidents.

The blitz coincides with the national “Drive Safe or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funded the blitz through a grant administered through the State of Ohio Department of Criminal Justice.

Officers assigned to the special are paid on an overtime basis and are in addition to the regularly assigned officers on the shift.

