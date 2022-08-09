Birthday Club
TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources

The events will provide students with fun activities and resources that will allow them to...
The events will provide students with fun activities and resources that will allow them to start the school year out on the right foot.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is holding a few Back-to-School events that’ll offer supplies and resources that’ll help students prepare for the upcoming school year.

The first event will be the TPS Back-to-School Bash. It will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA located at 2053 N. 14th St.

According to TPS, the event will include a bounce house, face painting, free food and school supply distribution. Parents will also be able to register their students for the new school year at the Bash.

TPS says the district is using a new online platform for enrollment and registration in hopes of making the process of enrolling and registering more user-friendly for families and efficient for processing at the schools.

The second event will be Chase Day.

Chase Day takes place on Aug. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Chase Park located adjacent to Chase STEMM Academy at 600 Bassett St.

According to TPS, families from Chase STEMM Academy are invited to the event to enjoy a picnic lunch, games, a bounce house and for a chance for students to receive a haircut before the first day of school.

