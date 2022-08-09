Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date.
The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.
Court records show the FBI began investigating the former council members in regard to the alleged bribes-for-votes scheme in 2018 that unfolded over the following two years. The four are accused of accepting payments ranging from $500 to $5,000 in exchange for their votes on zoning requests to internet cafes.
Riley, Harper, Johnson, and Sykes were arrested in 2020. They were suspended from their roles on city council and have denied the allegations against them.
If convicted, they could face 10 years for bribery charges and 20 years for extortion charges. They could also face up to $250,000 in fines.
- Five indicted in Toledo City Council federal bribery and extortion case
- Four Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes in 2 year FBI investigation
- Mayor Kapszukiewicz, council president call on members facing corruption charges to resign
- Charged council members have long history of public service
- Unless they resign, charged council members will likely remain
- Lawyer in Toledo City Council corruption scandal arrested, charged
- Attorney named in City Council bribery case dies
- Four new city council members appointed to seats vacated by bribery scandal
- FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
- Suspended Toledo City Council member asks for separate federal trial
- Attorneys file motion to dismiss charges against Toledo City Councilmember
- One year later still no trial or trial date for Toledo City Council members in bribery case
- Courts finding new judge to hear Toledo City Council bribery case
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.