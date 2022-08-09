Birthday Club
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme

Four Toledo City Council members are facing federal bribery and extortion charges.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Toledo City Council members accused of accepting bribes while in office finally have a trial date.

The trial for former council members Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson, and Larry Sykes is scheduled to begin January 10, 2023, according to court documents. The case will go before Judge Jeffrey J. Hemlick.

Court records show the FBI began investigating the former council members in regard to the alleged bribes-for-votes scheme in 2018 that unfolded over the following two years. The four are accused of accepting payments ranging from $500 to $5,000 in exchange for their votes on zoning requests to internet cafes.

Riley, Harper, Johnson, and Sykes were arrested in 2020. They were suspended from their roles on city council and have denied the allegations against them.

If convicted, they could face 10 years for bribery charges and 20 years for extortion charges. They could also face up to $250,000 in fines.

