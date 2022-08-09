Volunteers needed for Hancock Co. fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hancock County Fair and United Way of Hancock County (UWHC) are collaborating this fair season.

UWHC’s volunteer center, Volunteers United, is recruiting volunteers to serve at the fair’s entrance gate this year, selling and scanning tickets.

Volunteers are still needed for many of the gates during the fair and many time slots remain open. All gate volunteers will receive two free passes to enjoy the fair on a day of their choice.

The volunteer time slots are about 3.5 hours a piece and gate workers will use a simple software on a tablet to sell tickets and scan pre-purchased tickets, as well as handle cash.

Those working the first volunteer shift of each day will be assisted by fair personnel to open the gates and get started on the tablets. Volunteer shifts overlap so those finishing a shift can help the incoming volunteers get started and answer questions.

Volunteers can be 15 years and older as long as one adult is present per volunteer shift. Businesses or other groups are encouraged to sign up together and wear their “gear” to show off their organization.

In support of United Way’s mission, fair leaders will donate funds normally reserved to recruit group ticket sellers to the United Way. It could total up to $9,000.

“The Hancock County Fair’s donation will be a fantastic kickoff to our upcoming 2022 campaign and will continue to make a difference in services we can support throughout the year,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of UWHC. “We are always working to be at the forefront to solve problems, work together, and strengthen our community and are excited our volunteers can help make the fair a success.”

The UWHC supports a variety of essential programs and services that impact the vital and basic needs of children and families in Hancock County like food, shelter, recovery, safety, transportation and youth development.

Jeff Cole, President of the HCF and Hancock County Agricultural Society, said that throughout the state, it has been increasingly difficult for county fairs to find volunteers. A collaboration with UWHC is a way to try out a new system and think outside of the box.

“Through the years, finding volunteers has become more challenging, so we are interested in reaching new groups who possibly just haven’t considered the fair,” said Cole. “Assuming this works out well, it’s a partnership idea we will want to share with other fair boards across the state.”

Click here to sign up to be a volunteer, or find the link on liveunitedhancockcounty.org under the volunteer tab in the Urgent category, listed under Ongoing Volunteer Opportunities.

