Vote for your favorite state trooper cruiser

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Association of State Trooper’s is holding its annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Both Ohio and Michigan are in the running.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said you can vote for your favorite cruiser from each of your devices once per day. The contest voting period runs through August 25 at 5:00 p.m.

You can see a list of all the state cruiser photos and vote at the link here!

