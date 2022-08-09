Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Vote for your favorite state trooper cruiser

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers
Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Association of State Trooper’s is holding its annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Both Ohio and Michigan are in the running.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said you can vote for your favorite cruiser from each of your devices once per day. The contest voting period runs through August 25 at 5:00 p.m.

You can see a list of all the state cruiser photos and vote at the link here!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
According to the prosecutor, Kenneth Marshall, 56, of Hammond, Indiana, was sentenced to life...
Man sentenced to life in prison in decades-old Toledo murder, rape
Chief George Kral
TPD Chief Kral announces retirement
Devon Harris, 27, was arrested in connection to the killing of a three-year-old girl.
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Cenovus buys out remaining 50% share in Toledo Refinery

Latest News

12-year-old author writes about life as a refugee and making Toledo his new home
12-year-old author writes about life as a refugee and making Toledo his new home
More help from Ohio on the way to flood-ravaged Kentucky
More help from Ohio on the way to flood-ravaged Kentucky
According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1,...
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo