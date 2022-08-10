Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana

Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Gray News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities confirmed that three people were killed as a result of a house explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

Fire crews on the scene said the street intersection nearby had been closed but was about to reopen.

During an earlier news conference, Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed. He said two people had been in the house that exploded, while a third individual was inside a neighboring house.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application on Wednesday for applicants.
U.S. Postal Service hiring in Toledo Wednesday
Four Toledo City Council members are facing federal bribery and extortion charges.
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
Javontay Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a...
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
8/10/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/10/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad...
Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion after lawsuit