8/10: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Aside from some brief showers, the next 7 days are looking wonderful.
8/10: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing sunshine with highs in the mid-80s. TONIGHT: Building clouds and mild with lows in the mid-60s. THURSDAY: We’ll have an isolated shower or two during the morning and midday hours, then more sun during the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Humidity levels will also plummet later on Thursday. THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. FRIDAY: Wall to wall sunshine with highs around 80. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 80s. A few showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday, when highs will be in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or t-storm will be possible Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs around 80.

