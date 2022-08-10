Birthday Club
August 10th Weather Forecast

Very Nice Weather Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the low 80s. A sprinkle is possible Thursday morning, otherwise the afternoon will be sunny with a high around 80 along with very low humidity. There is a chance of a shower Saturday night into Sunday morning, otherwise highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80-degrees from Friday through the middle of next week.

