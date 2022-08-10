Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Back-to-school bus safety tips for drivers, students and parents

By Delaney Ruth
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As students return to the classroom, we’ll be seeing buses back on the roads. If you are on the same road as a school bus you might not remember when you need to stop.

When it comes to stopping for a school bus, the rule is, if it’s less than a four-lane highway every car on the road must stop when the bus is dropping kids off or picking them up. That includes two- and three-lane roads with a center turn lane.

“There is no turning. If you are behind the stop sign and the road is less than four lanes including traffic lanes, then you have to stop behind it. Period,” said Captain Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also put out a diagram on Facebook that breaks down exactly who must stop for the bus.

Some people may get frustrated when stuck behind a bus, but Captain Luettke says what matter is the kids’ safety.

“If that same school bus is in front of you everyday and you’re complaining everyday the best suggestion we have is that you leave earlier or later for work or find another direction of travel if it’s causing that kind of hindrance for you because there is no excuse for not stopping for that flashing stop sign,” Luettke said.

13abc also spoke with bus driver instructions from Washington Local Schools. They train drivers and students every year and know bus safety laws like the back of their hands. They say that drivers on the same road as buses need to be aware of laws, but the kids also need to know how to keep themselves safe.

“You never want to cross a street without checking for traffic making sure that traffic is stopped,” says Cari Lawecki, bus driver on-board instructor. “You always want to look toward your driver for hands signals. We do hand signals that indicate when it is safe for them to cross. Another important factor is always look to your driver for instruction.”

They also added that parents need to make sure their kids listen to the bus driver.

“Parents need to understand we’re teaching the children the correct procedures and to let their children do the correct procedures that they’re taught.” said Angela Pedelose, another bus driver on-board instructor. “We understand parents want to teach children their own ways of how to do things but we are following the laws.”

“And when it comes to bus safety we do know best,” adds Lawecki.

Another important safety tip for parents and kids: Get to the bus stop five minutes early. Visibility is crucial to bus drivers, and if the child is running to the bus stop late the driver may not be able to see them.

Useful tips for drivers, parents and students
Useful tips for drivers, parents and students(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
The enforcement blitz will concentrate on all traffic violations but an emphasis will be set on...
TPD to conduct traffic enforcement blitz
The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application on Wednesday for applicants.
U.S. Postal Service hiring in Toledo Wednesday
Four Toledo City Council members are facing federal bribery and extortion charges.
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
Javontay Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a...
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

Latest News

46-year old Deymond Underwood Junior says he was riding his motorcycle when he was hit from...
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
Man shoots himself in leg during encounter with an Ohio state trooper in Wood County
Dashcam video shows moment man shot himself in the leg during encounter with trooper
The victim suffered serious injuries to his arms, head and back.
Monroe Prosecutor: A charge will be filed in a hit-and-run accident
Dashcam video shows the moment a man was shot in the leg after his gun went off during an...
Man shoots himself in leg during encounter with state trooper in Wood County, Ohio