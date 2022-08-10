Back-to-school bus safety tips for drivers, students and parents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As students return to the classroom, we’ll be seeing buses back on the roads. If you are on the same road as a school bus you might not remember when you need to stop.

When it comes to stopping for a school bus, the rule is, if it’s less than a four-lane highway every car on the road must stop when the bus is dropping kids off or picking them up. That includes two- and three-lane roads with a center turn lane.

“There is no turning. If you are behind the stop sign and the road is less than four lanes including traffic lanes, then you have to stop behind it. Period,” said Captain Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also put out a diagram on Facebook that breaks down exactly who must stop for the bus.

Some people may get frustrated when stuck behind a bus, but Captain Luettke says what matter is the kids’ safety.

“If that same school bus is in front of you everyday and you’re complaining everyday the best suggestion we have is that you leave earlier or later for work or find another direction of travel if it’s causing that kind of hindrance for you because there is no excuse for not stopping for that flashing stop sign,” Luettke said.

13abc also spoke with bus driver instructions from Washington Local Schools. They train drivers and students every year and know bus safety laws like the back of their hands. They say that drivers on the same road as buses need to be aware of laws, but the kids also need to know how to keep themselves safe.

“You never want to cross a street without checking for traffic making sure that traffic is stopped,” says Cari Lawecki, bus driver on-board instructor. “You always want to look toward your driver for hands signals. We do hand signals that indicate when it is safe for them to cross. Another important factor is always look to your driver for instruction.”

They also added that parents need to make sure their kids listen to the bus driver.

“Parents need to understand we’re teaching the children the correct procedures and to let their children do the correct procedures that they’re taught.” said Angela Pedelose, another bus driver on-board instructor. “We understand parents want to teach children their own ways of how to do things but we are following the laws.”

“And when it comes to bus safety we do know best,” adds Lawecki.

Another important safety tip for parents and kids: Get to the bus stop five minutes early. Visibility is crucial to bus drivers, and if the child is running to the bus stop late the driver may not be able to see them.

Useful tips for drivers, parents and students (Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.