Dine in the 419: Bombay Kitchen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The flavors of India come to life on Monroe Street with a Toledo twist. It’s Indian Street Food at Bombay Kitchen.

“Well, I have wanted to open a restaurant. That was my dream since I was young,” said owner Rita Jassal, who moved to Toledo from New York City about five years ago.

In addition to about seven curries, Bombay Kitchen serves up Indian-style burritos, paninis, and pizzas. Today, we watch Rita assemble the appetizer Samosa Chaat.

For more information about Bombay Kitchen, click here: https://www.bombaykitchen419.com/

