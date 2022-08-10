Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy classes to begin in September

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday the details about the Toledo Ambassador Academy classes that are set to begin next month.

The Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy launched in 2017 and has since graduated over 100 Toledo resident ambassadors and 32 high school Junior Ambassadors.

The City of Toledo says classes will being on Sept. 1 and will be held every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks. Those who attend a majority of the classes will graduate in a formal ceremony in the City Council chambers and will be designated as Engage Toledo Ambassadors on Nov. 12, 2022.

According to the City, participants will travel to various city-owned facilities in all six council districts and will learn from city leaders and elected officials about resident-facing programs and city services that affect residents, neighborhoods and businesses.

The Academy curriculum includes the following topics:

How to report concerns through the Engage Toledo call center

Information about public safety with members from Save our Community

An evening with Toledo Police and Toledo Fire & Rescue

An evening with the Toledo Mayor and City Council members

Water and sewer initiatives with the Department of Public Utilities

Information about the 2022 Leaf Collection program

Blight initiatives with the Division of Urban Beautification

The City says participants will consist of 24 City of Toledo residents, aged 18 years or older, representing all six council districts. Participants will be selected from a random lottery draw.

To apply, click here or call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

Applications close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 23 and participants will be notified if they are selected by Aug 25.

