Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Festival of India celebrates 33 years of faith

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Festival of India coming back to the Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.

From 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., emerge yourself in a free, fun festival to celebrate 33 years of faith with the Hindu Temple of Toledo.

A preview was hosted on Tuesday, August 9 to show what attendees to expect.

Traditional food and drinks will be available for purchase, along with ethnic clothing and jewelry.

Musicians and dancers will preform and henna tattoos will be available.

“India has different cultures, we have different languages so it’s a mixture of everything together. It’s bringing all the people together, not just our India community but also the Indian American community.” said Kani Radhakrishnan, the festival’s cultural chair.

For more information contact festival@hindutempleoftoledo.org or call 419-843-4440.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says an SUV with four people inside crashed into an occupied home in the 4900 block of...
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application on Wednesday for applicants.
U.S. Postal Service hiring in Toledo Wednesday
Four Toledo City Council members are facing federal bribery and extortion charges.
Trial date set for former Toledo City Council members accused in pay-to-play scheme
Toledo neighbors sick of gas smell on their street
Gas leak pesters Toledo residents
Javontay Johnson was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man at a...
Man convicted in 2021 Toledo gas station murder

Latest News

A preview was hosted on Tuesday, August 9 to show what attendees to expect.
Festival of India
Toledo native Jacob Parr has designed a new flag that he says embodies what Toledo has become.
New proposal for the City of Toledo's flag
The suspect was described as a Black male, age in the late 40s, six feet tall and wearing a...
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
Renter's Insurance for college students
Renter’s insurance: It may be a smart move for college students