Festival of India celebrates 33 years of faith

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Festival of India coming back to the Centennial Terrace in Sylvania.

From 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., emerge yourself in a free, fun festival to celebrate 33 years of faith with the Hindu Temple of Toledo.

A preview was hosted on Tuesday, August 9 to show what attendees to expect.

Traditional food and drinks will be available for purchase, along with ethnic clothing and jewelry.

Musicians and dancers will preform and henna tattoos will be available.

“India has different cultures, we have different languages so it’s a mixture of everything together. It’s bringing all the people together, not just our India community but also the Indian American community.” said Kani Radhakrishnan, the festival’s cultural chair.

For more information contact festival@hindutempleoftoledo.org or call 419-843-4440.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.