Law Enforcement cautions parents to be vigilant when posting back-to-school photos

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to think twice before sharing any back-to-school pictures on social media.

As a new academic year approaches, back-to-school photos are already flooding social media platforms.

Yet, local authorities are warning parents not to share the name of children’s schools, ages, or any other personal information, as these details can put students at risk.

“Safety of your children is always going to be paramount. A lot of times, we see folks that want to post information, especially on social media. That information can contain stuff that if it was released out there to the general public could possibly put your child’s safety in danger,” said Captain Matt Luettke.

In addition, he added that visible details such as a bus number or even a school district’s name can be dangerous to post online.

Local parent Angel Sawyer said she uses a private setting that only includes selected friends and family when posting photos of her children.

“... I normally take a picture and then when I post it goes under close friends and family that way all my social media friends wouldn’t see it. But just like my relatives and stuff like that.”

Captain Luettke said no matter the privacy setting when posting on social media, it’s simply best to keep personal information at a minimum.

