Man wanted by police for nearly a year arrested by Toledo Police, US Marshals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fugitive who escaped police custody in Wisconsin last year has been arrested by Toledo Police and U.S. Marshals.

According to the U.S. Marshals Cleveland post, Robert Johnson escaped police while he was being transported through the Milwaukee International Airport last November. USMS Cleveland said the non-violent fugitive task force and Toledo Police arrested Johnson on Wednesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said last November that a private contractor was transporting Johnson to Rock County, Wisconsin, on several charges including robbery with use of force, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and resisting or obstructing an officer. Johnson allegedly hit one of the employees responsible for the transport while in a bathroom at the rental car office there. He led them on a foot chase to the and was able to escape.

Local law enforcement agencies joined the search for Johnson to no avail. Nine months later, Johnson was arrested by Toledo Police and U.S. Marshals and booked into the Lucas County jail. He;s being held on an escape charge from Milwaukee, a robbery charge from Rockford, a sex assault charge from the Wisconsin Dept. of Correction, and a failure to comply with order or signal of police charge from Toledo.

It’s unclear at this time how the law enforcement agencies were able to locate Johnson or how long he was in the Toledo area before his arrest.

