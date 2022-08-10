Birthday Club
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident

The suspect told investigators he was scared so he parked the car and he walked home.
By Alexis Means
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene.

The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan.

Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind and left the scene. Underwood said he suffered serious injuries. Police tracked down the suspect and Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney said he is filing charges this week.

“The driver got out of the car and asked me was I okay. Then he got in the car and left. How they caught the driver that hit me was some witnesses picked up my motorcycle and they found his front license plate lodged in the back of my motorcycle,” said Underwood.

The suspect told investigators he was, “scared so he parked the car and walked home.” The deputy observed the suspect swaying, fumbling his word, with bloodshot - watery eyes and an odor of intoxicants from his breath. According to a police report the suspect admitted to drinking while playing golf.

