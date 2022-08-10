More help from Ohio heading to flood-ravaged Kentucky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More help from Ohio is on the way to the flood-ravaged towns of eastern Kentucky.

Todd James is the head of the North Central Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross and he’ll be on his way from Findlay to Kentucky Wednesday morning. “These are folks who didn’t have a lot to begin with, and what they had is gone. This is rewarding and tough work. There are times when you have to step away, you take a break and then get right back into it.”

James has been in the trenches for multiple large-scale disasters around the country during his career. This time, he’ll be working with the team getting information to people about available resources. “Entire communities were wiped out. We are still very much in response mode. The recovery is just getting started. There are still areas we can’t even get into yet.”

The devastation in Kentucky caused much more than material losses. The grief runs deep, too. Crisis counselors are also on the ground to help with that loss. “You’re working in communities overcome with grief. These are very small towns. They may have lost one person or a dozen, but everybody in that community knows the family or person, and everyone feels that loss.”

The Red Cross is working with a number of other organizations, along with state and local governments. James says he expects to be in Kentucky for a couple weeks and there’s a good chance he’ll be called back at some point. “We won’t be there days or weeks, it will be months and probably years.”

There are a lot of ways you can help. You can donate, time, money, or blood.

