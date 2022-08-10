Birthday Club
Ohio Supreme Court clears way for wind farm off the coast of Cleveland

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With a 6-1 decision, the Ohio Supreme Court found that an oversight board agency made the right decision issuing a permit for a windfarm off the coast of Cleveland.

That clears the way for what would be the first freshwater windfarm, a project called Icebreaker Windpower.

The proposed project would include 6 six turbines located about 10 miles off the shore that can generate 20.7 megawatts of power.

The Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation was founded in 2009 as a non-profit, public-private partnership, with the goal of building a sustainable offshore wind energy industry in the Great Lakes by 2030.

