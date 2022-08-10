Prescribed burn in Wood Co. parks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wood County Park District Stewardship Department is planning to conduct prescribed fire in several park properties this fall.

The locations of these burns will be Bradner Preserve, Rudolph Savanna Area and Sawyer Quarry Preserve, but further confirmation will come later on.

The exact timing of the fires will be determined by weather factors to ensure the most effective and safe conditions, including smoke mitigation.

All of the prescribed fire practices are conducted under waiver through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, notification of the Ohio EPA, including direct supervision by an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager.

Local fire departments for each site have been made aware of these plans and will be directly notified at least 24 hours before the fire, also on the day of the fire by a fire manager.

These fires will benefit the natural areas and native ecosystems and all fire management is completed with best management practices.

For additional information call 419-353-1897, or with questions specific to prescribed fire practices call 419-575-7339 or email alowien@wcparks.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.