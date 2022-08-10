Birthday Club
PUCO awards hazardous material training grants

Money for these grants come from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers.
Money for these grants come from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers.(MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) awarded $800,000 in hazardous training grant to 16 applicants.

Through the annual hazardous materials training grant program, educational institutions and local governments across Ohio are awarded grants for training responders to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials.

Four of the 16 grant recipients are in the northwestern Ohio area, those four are:

  1. City of Toledo, Division of Environmental Services - $12,554.80
  2. Fulton County EMA - $1,900
  3. The University of Findlay - $99,014.64
  4. Williams County LEPC - $9,500

The remaining 12 grant recipients are:

  1. Bazetta Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department - $800
  2. Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments - $17,550
  3. The Greater Cincinnati Hazardous Materials Unit and the City of Sharonville Fire Department - $24,000
  4. Cincinnati State Technical and Community College - $131,623.77
  5. Cleveland State University - $400,000
  6. Delaware County EMA and Delaware Area Response Team - $12,500
  7. Hamilton County LEPC - $7,699
  8. Mason Fire Department - $17,850
  9. Russia Community Fire Department and Shelby County Firefighters Association - $3,880
  10. Summit County Special Operations Response Team, HAZMAT Branch - $36,625
  11. Valley Fire District - $4,725
  12. Wayne County Regional Training Facility - $19,777.79

Money for these grants come from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers.

Read the PUCO News Bureau article featuring past recipients to learn how organizations have used these grants in the past.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

