PUCO awards hazardous material training grants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) awarded $800,000 in hazardous training grant to 16 applicants.

Through the annual hazardous materials training grant program, educational institutions and local governments across Ohio are awarded grants for training responders to best respond to incidents related to hazardous materials.

Four of the 16 grant recipients are in the northwestern Ohio area, those four are:

City of Toledo, Division of Environmental Services - $12,554.80 Fulton County EMA - $1,900 The University of Findlay - $99,014.64 Williams County LEPC - $9,500

The remaining 12 grant recipients are:

Bazetta Fire Department and Bazetta Township Police Department - $800 Chagrin/Southeast Council of Governments - $17,550 The Greater Cincinnati Hazardous Materials Unit and the City of Sharonville Fire Department - $24,000 Cincinnati State Technical and Community College - $131,623.77 Cleveland State University - $400,000 Delaware County EMA and Delaware Area Response Team - $12,500 Hamilton County LEPC - $7,699 Mason Fire Department - $17,850 Russia Community Fire Department and Shelby County Firefighters Association - $3,880 Summit County Special Operations Response Team, HAZMAT Branch - $36,625 Valley Fire District - $4,725 Wayne County Regional Training Facility - $19,777.79

Money for these grants come from fines paid by hazardous material carriers and shippers.

Read the PUCO News Bureau article featuring past recipients to learn how organizations have used these grants in the past.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.