Renter’s insurance: It may be a smart move for college students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s probably not at the top of your back-to-school checklist, but according to R.B.I. Insurance Agent, Natasha Reinhart, renter’s insurance may be a good idea if you’re in college.

Renter’s insurance can cover personal property that is lost, stolen or damaged, and can also cover property damaged by the insured client.

“You’ve got your personal property, liability and loss of use,” said Reinhart. “Say you go golfing with some friends and you hit a golf ball and the golf ball hits somebody’s car and breaks their windshield. Renter’s insurance is going to cover the property damage to that individual’s car.”

Reinhart adds that in most cases, policies are pretty affordable.

“Location is part of it as well as the amount of coverage, but it definitely tends to be very cost effective for what it’s providing coverage for,” Reinhart said.

“I’ve heard about renter’s insurance for things like apartment’s before, and I didn’t really know it was an option for living in the dorms,” college student Ali Addington said. “I feel like having that would be a good cushion so, I could definitely see myself doing that.”

“I think it would be a great idea just because how dangerous the world is nowadays,” said college student Chazmin Duff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.