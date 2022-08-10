Rossford parents worry change to bus route could put students in danger

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A new change to a school bus route has some Rossford parents worried for their kids’ safety.

Yet, school district officials differ in opinion, as they say, the change was actually implemented for safety reasons.

In previous years, buses have pulled into Friendly Village and kids would get picked up in the neighborhood. This year, the bus will come to either Oregon Road or Tracy Road and students will be picked up on one of those busy streets.

“There are ditches on both sides, traffic up and down Tracy and Oregon roads has been quite troublesome,” said Rossford parent Jacob McMillin. “Last year there were at least six cars in the ditch on Tracy Road alone. The other issue we had last year was kids climbing in and out of the ditches already.”

The kids might have to cross the busy roads to get on the school bus.

McMillin said his biggest concern is that children will get hit by drivers refusing to slow down or stop for the school buses.

13abc talked with the transportation supervisor for Rossford Schools, Tamara Meehan. She said this change to the bus routes was actually to make it safer for the students. She added that with the revised route, it’s easier for the bus drivers to see the kids as sightlines are better for drivers on those main roads.

“When you have little children that are getting off of a bus and buses are as high as they are, it’s very hard to see them,” said Meehan. “This way we can look straight out our door and see the children.”

But McMillin is skeptical: “I mean how is that any safer than having to have the kids cross the street on a busy road such as Tracy or Oregon?”

Both the school district and parents want the same thing: to keep the kids out of harm’s way.

“Please understand that we do put their children first,” said Meehan. “That’s the first and most important thing is their safety, and this is not put in place to change or make any issues for parents getting their children to the bus.”

Meehan said they’ll be monitoring the bus routes throughout the school year, and they can be changed if a problem arises.

