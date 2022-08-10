Birthday Club
Sylvania Township rabbi sentenced for sex crimes

David Jay Kaufman was sentenced to 17 months in prison Wednesday.
David Jay Kaufman was sentenced to 17 months in prison Wednesday.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania Township rabbi charged with sex crimes was sentenced to more than a year in prison.

David Jay Kaufman was sentenced to 17 months in prison after he pleaded No Contest to Gross Sexual Imposition and Unlawful Restraint charges in March.

According to The Blade, Kaufman became a rabbi at Temple Emunim last summer. Prior to this, Kaufman headed Temple B’nai Jeshurun in Des Moines, Iowa since 2003.

Temple Emunim released a statement earlier this year saying that it was advised that Kaufman was the subject of a criminal investigation and his employment at Temple Emunim was terminated.

The statement also said that law enforcement said the alleged conduct did not take place on Temple grounds and did not involve any member of the congregation.

