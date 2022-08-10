Tecumseh Public Schools appoints new high school principal

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WTVG) -Tecumseh Public Schools appointed the next principal of Tecumseh High School.

According to a statement released by district officials, the board of education unanimously approved Kimberly Irish to fill the vacant position during a scheduled meeting on August 8.

Irish has served as the principal at Morenci Middle School and High School for the past nine years and was a teacher for the school district for 15 years.

Irish’s tenure will officially begin on August 22.

Irish’s appointment follows the district’s separation from former high school principal Dennis Niles.

District officials announced on July 28 that an agreement had been reached with Niles.

According to a statement released by district officials, Niles agreed to separate and leave his employment with the district in all capacities as of July 29. Niles agreed to not apply for employment at Tecumseh Public Schools.

As stated in the separation agreement, Tecumseh Public Schools System will pay Niles a sum of $80,000.

School board president Tony Rebottaro thanked the community for its patience, as district officials and board members worked towards a resolution.

“We understand that there were community members that wished for a quicker resolution to this issue, however, the board handled this matter in a manner that recognized everyone’s legal interests and was done with guidance from our attorney,” said Rebottaro.

In addition, Rebottaro also thanked the students for their bravery and role in the investigation.

“The board and Superintendent Hilderley again thank the students for coming forward with their concerns,” said Rebottaro. “With this resolution, we look forward to a successful 2022-2023 school year and together with our staff will work to achieve the goals established in our strategic plan,” he said.

