Toledo graphic designer proposes new design for the city’s flag

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo native Jacob Parr is proudly proposing a facelift to the city’s flag.

Parr credits his fuel to create the new design to his love for the city. Parr said he desires to give Toledo a flag that residents can be proud of.

" I started paying attention to our flag and why it really wasn’t flown widely throughout the city or adopted by the community. It was a long stretch goal of mine to start digging into the research, do the hard work, and come up with a design that we all could rally behind,” said Parr.

For Parr, the designing process was no easy feat, as it took years to complete.

“We have this eight-pointed star, which we are calling the spark of industry,” said Parr. “Each of the eight points represents a point of industry that is in Toledo. And of course, the blue triangular field uses the same trajectory as the Maumee river, cutting through in this like upward positive angle through the city and into the great lakes.”

Council member Nick Komives, said the new design embodies what the City of Toledo has become since its last redesign in the 90′s.

" We’re really excited to roll this out in a big way. And there are so many institutional partners like the Mud Hens, the Walleye, and the art museum that are on hand ready to roll this new flag out, so we can be cohesive and just be a city that is showing its pride through one statement. And that’s what a flag is,” said Council member Komives.

City Council is slated to take a vote on the design next Tuesday during its scheduled meeting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.